The USAF adopts the HMD solution for its F-16 fleet. Credit: Dan Thornberg/Shutterstock.

Thales Defense & Security Inc (TDSI) has been awarded a contract to supply Scorpion Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) retrofit kits in support of the US Air Force (USAF) F-16 modernisation programme.

The order has been placed under an existing framework contract with the Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

This procurement is part of a series of anticipated orders aimed at advancing the USAF’s F-16 upgrades.

These kits are intended to upgrade the visualisation and situational awareness capabilities of pilots flying F-16 block 40 and 50 aircraft for the USAF.

The order will be fulfilled by Thales Visionix, which operates under TDSI. This division develops and integrates advanced optics, motion tracking technologies, and display symbology for HMDs used in both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

Thales Visionix vice-president Jim Geraghty said: “Modernisation efforts around helmet-mounted displays for aircraft are essential to pilots as they provide critical real-time information directly in their line of sight, enhancing situational awareness, decision-making, and operational efficiency while reducing the need to divert attention from the aircraft’s instruments and environment.

“Already supporting F-16 Air National Guard pilots with superior awareness and tracking capability, Scorpion kits will now enhance holistic USAF air dominance.”

The framework contract also extends the opportunity for any F-16 operator within Nato to enhance their fleet with the Scorpion HMD technology should they operate compatible aircraft configurations.

The initial deliveries of these retrofit kits to the USAF are scheduled for late 2025.

The Scorpion HMDs are set to replace the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System currently in use.

This transition allows for a uniform Scorpion HMD solution across various divisions of the USAF, including the Air National Guard and Reserve units operating F-16s.

The Scorpion system offers a contemporary digital platform that boosts pilot situational awareness through full-colour symbology and provides a unified display suitable for both daytime and nighttime operations.

Furthermore, tracking precision is significantly enhanced due to integration with Visionix’s advanced Hybrid Optically based Inertial Tracker. This system achieves accurate tracking by merging inertial-optical technology.