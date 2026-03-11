Artist concept of SkyDefender. Credit: Thales.

Thales has introduced SkyDefender, a multi-layer, multi-domain integrated air and missile defence system amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The system provides “full protection” against aerial threats across land, sea, and space domains, the company said in a statement released on 11 March 2026.

SkyDefender employs AI through Thales’ cortAIx accelerator and is intended to enhance operational capabilities while countering cyberattacks and evolving threats.

Thales land and air systems executive vice-president Hervé Dammann said: “Thales is proud to contribute to the sovereignty of our nations with SkyDefender, the global air and missile defence dome based on our latest advanced technologies, from counter-drone protection to early warning capacities.”

SkyDefender integrates a network of sensors and effectors with the SkyView command and control platform and remains compatible with a broad range of sensors and weapon systems from various manufacturers, including legacy platforms.

The architecture allows interoperability with Nato and allied multi-domain assets via the SkyView Alliance, facilitating integration with current air defence infrastructures.

SkyDefender covers multiple threat ranges. For short-range defence, ForceShield establishes a protection zone against threats such as drones near critical assets.

Medium-range operations utilise the SAMP-T NG platform by eurosam, which includes Thales’ Ground Fire radar capable of detecting targets up to 350km away.

For long-range scenarios, Thales deploys SMART-L MM and UHF radars, offering detection up to 5,000km, along with early warning from geostationary satellites equipped with infrared sensors through Thales Alenia Space.

SkyDefender’s modular structure permits integration with existing defences and supports compatibility with various sensors and weapon systems from different manufacturers.

Thales said that it is “open to partnership” with other industrial partners for the development and deployment of the system.

Hervé Dammann said: “With SkyDefender Thales provides a combat-proven system, easy-to-integrate and available today, confirming our position as a long-term trusted partner for the armed forces.”