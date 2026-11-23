Thales STAR NG primary and RSM NG secondary surveillance radar system. Credit: Thales.

Thales has secured a contract from COMMIT, working with the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), to supply, install, and maintain new radar systems for the Netherlands’ air surveillance network.

The contract involves deploying the STAR NG primary surveillance radar and RSM NG secondary surveillance radar to succeed the country’s older equipment.

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According to Thales, these next-generation systems are designed to enhance the Netherlands’ airspace monitoring for both military and dual-use civil-military airport operations.

The STAR NG radar, an S-band primary surveillance system, will address a range of requirements for civil and military air traffic control, including the detection of both slow-moving and high-speed targets, as well as very small objects such as unmanned aerial vehicles.

The radar also features anti-jamming capabilities and the ability to provide altimetry data, supporting both air safety and security missions.

The RSM NG, an L-band secondary surveillance radar, is expected to deliver 24/7 interrogation at ranges of up to 256 nautical miles.

This system integrates civil and military identification modes, including Modes 1, 2, 3, A/C and Mode S, as well as supporting Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B) detection.

Both radar systems are designed to bolster resilience and operational effectiveness as airspace becomes more complex and security threats evolve.

They will be compatible with existing infrastructure to support cost efficiencies and facilitate integration into RNLAF operational environments.

According to the company, the systems are designed to meet relevant European and international aviation requirements, including standards set by EUROCONTROL, EASA, and ICAO.

The agreement builds on the company’s historical collaboration with the RNLAF, which has previously included navigation aids and the delivery of SMART-L Multi Mission and Ground Master radar systems.

Thales surface radars vice president Eric Huber said: “Dual-use radars such as Thales’ STAR NG and RSM NG are a cornerstone of modern airspace management, bridging civil and military operations with unmatched precision. This capability ensures seamless coordination, enhancing both national security and air traffic safety.”