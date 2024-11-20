Textron Aviation has delivered the first of two multi-mission Beechcraft King Air 360CHW aircraft to the Peruvian Air Force.
The King Air 360CHW, designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation, is cargo door equipped and fitted for heavy weight operations.
It features an enhanced digital pressurisation system, Onboard Maintenance System updates, a full regime autothrottle system, five new interior schemes, and CoolView windows.
The aircraft also reduces pilot workload with standard features such as the IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle, which provides precision control for optimised power output.
Measuring 46.8 feet (ft) in length, 14.4ft in height, with a wingspan of 57.11ft, the King Air 360CHW has a maximum ramp weight of 6,849kg.
The delivery of a second aeromedical evacuation-equipped King Air 360CHW is expected in 2025.
Textron Special Mission Sales vice-president Bob Gibbs said: “The King Air 360CHW delivered to the Peruvian Air Force for aeromedical evacuation (MEDEVAC) can also execute troop and cargo transport, command and control and many other missions.
“From the coast and the highlands to the Amazon rainforest of Peru, the versatile King Air is well suited to operate in diverse, austere and remote locations.”
In 2021, Textron Aviation delivered a Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft equipped with multiple special mission modifications to Japcon.
The aircraft included a removable, belly-mounted Forward-Looking Infrared installation, a forward executive cabin, and communications equipment and racks.
Textron Aviation products serve as air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training, and more.