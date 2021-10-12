Telos to provide cyber risk management solution Xacta for USAF

Xacta solution allows users to continuously manage cyber risk and security compliance initiatives. Credit: Pete Linforth / Pixabay.

Security solutions and services provider Telos has secured an order to provide the cyber risk management solution, named ‘Xacta’, for the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the $19.4m expansion task order, the cybersecurity firm will deliver assessment and authorisation of sensitive compartmented information (SCI).

The company will also provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) networks and weapons platforms.

Telos CEO and chairman John Wood said: “Our commitment to providing innovative technology to improve mission performance remains unwavering.

“We’re excited to expand on our longstanding relationship and enhance cyber risk management for the US Air Force.”



Telos’ Xacta set of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions enable organisations to meet the complex challenges related to IT risks.

The company’s cyber risk management suite also provides continuous compliance monitoring, ongoing authorisation, as well as security evaluation.

Xacta has already been deployed at some organisations. It allows users to continuously manage cyber risk and security compliance initiatives through automation.

It administers the key elements of more than 100 regulations and policies for IT security compliance in government and commercial markets.

The regulations and policies include the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF), RMF for Department of Defense IT, Committee on National Security Systems 1253, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

In May last year, Telos secured a USAF contract to support the Theater Deployable Communications Black Core Architecture upgrade.