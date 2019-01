Tellumat has used Cambridge Pixel’s identification friend or foe (IFF) secondary radar processing and plot extraction technology to upgrade the South African Air Force’s secondary surveillance radars (SSR).

The SSR upgrades will be carried out at six airfield sites across the country.

Tellumat is under contract to replace obsolete and hard-to-maintain plot extraction hardware at the airfield sites and to deliver enhanced capabilities.



Contracted work includes IFF radar decoding, simplified maintenance and the provision of a modern plan position indicator (PPI)-style radar display.

Tellumat air traffic management software development manager Warren Whitfield said: “Cambridge Pixel’s modular SPx software library made it easy for our engineers to design a custom solution that interfaced with existing equipment, where it was still fit for purpose, and add the new capabilities, such as IFF radar, that our client required.

“This flexibility of the software modules approach has helped us to introduce new technology to extend the life of the Selex ATCR-33 and ATCR-2T radar systems, whilst minimising the cost of the upgrade programme. The support received from Cambridge Pixel during the development process was second to none.”

Tellumat replaced the two legacy plot extractors with dual independent systems featuring Cambridge Pixel HPx radar interface cards and synchronous serial adapters.

This will enable the plot data to be sent to the remote sector control centres.

In addition, the company built a user interface for each system using the display components from Cambridge Pixel’s SPx library. The user interface is designed to provide an integrated picture of maps, primary and IFF plots, and scan-converted radar video.

Tellumat’s new custom solution incorporates Cambridge Pixel’s SPx Server plot extraction software. The solution interfaces to the combined IFF video and mode pulses data stream for plot extraction.

Upon extraction, plots are sent to a remote display system to carry out target tracking for air traffic control and mission control scenarios.

