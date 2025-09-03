The new RF receivers can be deployed in vehicles, installations, and field operations. Credit: © TCI International, Inc.

SPX Communications Technologies company TCI has launched two advanced Radio Frequency (RF) receivers aimed at enhancing Communications Intelligence (COMINT) through continuous, real-time signal monitoring.

These receivers, identified as the 955 Rackmount RF COMINT and Geolocation System and the 957 Rackmount RF COMINT and Independent Geolocation System, are set to debut at the upcoming DSEI 2025 event held at ExCeL London from 9-12 September 2025.

The newly introduced systems are designed to expedite the identification, filtration, and geolocation of RF communication signals within dense spectrum environments, stated TCI.

The systems have double the bandwidth over their predecessors with ‘instantaneous bandwidth’ of 80MHz.

This allows for comprehensive signal collection and improved sensitivity under adverse RF conditions, said the company.

The integration of Hybrid Angle of Arrival (AOA) and Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) geolocation methods allows for accurate signal pinpointing with minimal asset deployment, even in scenarios with limited or sporadic network connectivity, explains TCI.

TCI stated that the design of the two rack-mounted units facilitates use in vehicles, permanent setups, or advanced field locations.

Each model is engineered for mission flexibility and can be deployed for various roles such as counter-terrorism, border patrol, and frontline combat without the need for reconfiguration.

The 955 model is designed for individual unit operations or vehicle integration, while the 957 model provides additional processing power for concurrent tasks and networked multi-sensor geolocation among distributed teams.

In addition, these systems feature a 72-hour “look-back” recording function that empowers operators to detect new threats and quickly scrutinise spectrum activity for additional intelligence insights, said TCI.

This capability also facilitates automated and remote surveillance options, reducing the need for constant human oversight in round-the-clock operations and diminishing operational expenses.

Both models use TCI’s Blackbird software platform, which is deployed in nearly a thousand frontline systems globally.

Blackbird’s interface minimises training requirements and allows operators with varying levels of experience to conduct effective COMINT tasks, said the company.

TCI battlespace business development director David Beckett said: “Today, electronic warfare is at the heart of all defence operations, and mastering the spectrum is now as critical as controlling the air. Our new systems give defence teams the decisive intelligence they need to succeed.”

