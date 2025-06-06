Tata Advanced Systems will set up dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India. Credit: © Dassault Aviation – S. Randé.

French aerospace manufacturer Dassault Aviation has signed four production transfer agreements with India’s Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) for the construction of Rafale fighter aircraft fuselages in India, enhancing the nation’s aerospace production capabilities.

As part of the collaboration, Tata Advanced Systems will establish an advanced facility in Hyderabad, which will be dedicated to producing critical structural components of the Rafale.

Production will include the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the entire rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first sections produced by this facility are slated to be completed in 2028, with expectations set for a production rate of up to two complete fuselages each month.

Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said: “For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements.”

These contracts underscores Dassault Aviation’s commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ and AtmaNirbhar initiatives.

The facility represents a substantial investment in the country’s aerospace sector. It also contributes to the fortification of international supply network.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited chief executive officer and managing director Sukaran Singh said: “This partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms.”

In January 2025, Dassault confirmed delivery of 21 Rafale multirole fighters in 2024, compared to 13 aircraft in 2023. 36 Rafale jets are already in service with the Indian Air Force.

India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in April to equip its Navy with 26 Rafale Marine jets.

