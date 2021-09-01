Tangram Flex secures STTR Phase II contract from US Air Force

US-based defence software company Tangram Flex has secured a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II contract from the US Air Force.

The company will offer solutions to expedite the analysis and testing capabilities of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle systems.

The contract works seek to address the risks involved in integrating new software into existing systems.

Tangram Flex’s solutions are expected to help improve confidence in the accuracy, safety and cybersecurity capabilities of UASs and eVTOL vehicle systems.

Tangram Flex CEO Ricky Peters said: “Tangram Flex is dedicated to building technology that enables our customers to rapidly integrate new capabilities with high levels of confidence.



“Our engineering team develops cutting-edge solutions in support of the Air Force.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team’s skills and the code generation technologies we have built that empower our customers to engage in the next frontier of software-driven innovation.”

The company also announced that it is partnering with The Ohio State University to carry out the contract works.

This contract is a follow-on to the Commoditised Confidence Through Software Assurance (CCSA) effort announced last December.

The contract comes as the use of UASs in the defence space is growing exponentially.

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has partnered with AFWERX, an Air Force programme, to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programme, which aims to encourage small US-based enterprises to engage in federal research.

The two bodies aim to expedite the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead.

Earlier this year, Science Applications International (SAIC) secured a contract to help the US Department of Defense (DoD) Combatant Commands better counter small UAS threats.

Under the single-award contract, SAIC will provide a wide range of integrated logistics support and sustainment services.