US forces have destroyed IRGC command sites, air defences, and launch facilities. Credit: U.S. Central Command via X.

T3 Defense has reported an increase in demand for integrated air and missile defence as well as counter-uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) solutions in response to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and shifting geopolitical conditions.

The company, which acquires and expands defence businesses in the US and Israel, stated it is collaborating with government entities and industry partners to maintain operational readiness and resilience.

The US and partner forces commenced Operation Epic Fury on 28 February, targeting security apparatus within Iran and prioritising sites identified as posing an “imminent threat”.

These military activities in the region have highlighted the operational use of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, single-use attack drones, and other uncrewed threats.

Public accounts confirm that the escalation comprises extensive missile and drone strikes, affecting military facilities and contributing to instability across the region.

According to government reports, Iran has launched at least 390 missiles and 830 drone attacks across the Persian Gulf since the onset of the conflict.

T3 Defense said that its subsidiaries in Israel already have systems deployed in active conflict zones, providing support for US, Israeli, and allied forces against a range of airborne threats.

The company anticipates increased short- to mid-term demand for its core defensive offerings, which include technologies for layered air and missile interception, navigation systems that function under contested electronic conditions, anti-drone detection and neutralisation equipment, as well as precision engineering products for global defence programmes.

T3 Defense CEO Menny Shalom said: “The current conflict environment has made clear that missile defence and counter-drone capabilities are no longer niche, these are foundational requirements for modern national security.

“Our strategy of acquiring and scaling specialised defence businesses in the US and Israel, positions us exceptionally well to support growing allied demand for practical, field-ready solutions across air defence, counter-UAS, resilient navigation, and defence engineering. We are committed to delivering the integrated capabilities our partners need to protect forces, infrastructure, and populations in today’s high-threat operational realities.”

T3 Defense has also reported more frequent engagement with customers interested in rapid deployment of existing technologies as government agencies and major contractors consider faster delivery schedules and replenishing their inventories.

The business is prioritising expansion of manufacturing throughput where necessary, strengthening supply chains for essential components and maintaining programme delivery discipline to meet tight deadlines.

It is also ensuring all exports comply with relevant regulations from the US, Israel, and international authorities.

“As always, we prioritise the safety and well-being of its own workforce while supporting partners committed to de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and long-term regional stability,” Shalom added.