Thales’ GM200 Multi-Mission All-in-one radar (GM200 MM/A). Credit: Thales.

Switzerland’s Federal Office for Defence Procurement, armasuisse, has selected Thales Suisse to supply a new deployable medium-range radar capability for the Swiss Air Force.

The selection of Thales’ Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission All-in-one (GM200 MM/A) radar system comes following a competitive invitation procedure involving four European manufacturers.

The upcoming procurement, approved under Switzerland’s Armament Programme 2026, is intended to upgrade Switzerland’s air surveillance capabilities as the current TAFLIR system is set to be decommissioned at the end of 2028.

According to the Swiss Federal Council, the TAFLIR system has become outdated and difficult to maintain, prompting the need for a modern replacement that can be integrated into Switzerland’s multi-layered air defence network.

The GM200 MM/A radar, which is designed to detect and track targets ranging from small unmanned aerial vehicles to supersonic aircraft at ranges of up to 350km, will serve to bolster the country’s air picture coverage.

The system can be redeployed rapidly and is equipped with Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) technology, enabling improved identification and classification of airborne objects across various airspace altitudes.

Radar data from the new system will be used to enhance the density and accuracy of the aerial surveillance network, support ground troops, and facilitate timely responses to potential threats.

In line with Switzerland’s Armament Policy Strategy approved by the Federal Council in June 2025, the selection of Thales Suisse was partly influenced by the company’s commitment to increased Swiss industry participation and a transfer of technology to support the future maintenance of radar components.

As per the strategy, at least 60% of defence equipment procurement should be sourced from domestic suppliers where possible, with a further emphasis on acquisitions from neighbouring or European countries to ensure system compatibility and facilitate supply chain resilience.

Thales’ GM200 MM/A integrates radar, power supply, and command and control features within a single transportable unit, allowing for rapid deployment and decamp times.

According to the company, the radar system supports air surveillance, air defence, maritime surveillance, and the detection of rockets, artillery, and mortar threats.

In July this year, Romania agreed to purchase 12 Thales GM200 MM/A radars from France as part of a government-to-government deal.