Florako detects and identifies both civil and military aircraft and managing air force operations. Credit: VBS-DDPS/armasuisse.

The Federal Office of Armaments (Armasuisse) has handed over the fourth and final modernised Florako radar system to the Swiss armed forces.

The milestone was achieved as part of the “Radar” project under the 2016 armament programme, and in 2017 Thales was contracted for a €74m ($80m) upgrade to the Master radars.

This technology upgrade will allow the Swiss Air Force to sustain operational effectiveness through 2030.

The Armed Forces Cyber Command will operate the upgraded system, which has been returned for operational use.

Switzerland operates four Florako radar stations, which are used for permanent air surveillance and central dispatching within the air force.

Florako detects and identifies both civil and military aircraft and managing air force operations.

The associated radar sensors, known as Flores, required an upgrade to maintain functionality for the coming years.

The modernisation was carried out in stages at each location to ensure the continuous operation of the air force.

The complexity of the system and the challenging conditions, sometimes at altitudes of up to 3,000 metres, demanded meticulous planning, notes the federal agency.

With the radar upgrades now complete, the next phase will address sub-projects, including the replacement of control and display units, as well as resolving outstanding issues and warranty work.

The project is expected to conclude after all warranty periods end in November 2026.

The Air2030 programme encompasses several projects aimed at enhancing Swiss air defence capabilities.

Alongside “New Fighter Aircraft” (NFA) and “Longer-range ground-based air defence system” (GBAD LR), it includes the “Radar” project and “RLE@NDP” (C2Air), which focus on the gradual replacement and modernisation of Florako components.

These will be executed first and presented to Parliament in separate armament programmes.