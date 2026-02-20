The latest package takes Sweden’s military support to Ukraine since 2022 to $11.4bn. Credit: Niklas Prescher/Shutterstock.com.

Sweden will provide a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $1.4bn, Defence Minister Pal Jonson announced in a post on X on 19 February 2026.

The support, which represents Sweden’s 21st military aid allocation to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022, will focus on air defence systems, long-range weapons, and ammunition.

Of the total funds, approximately $470m will be allocated to advanced short-range air defence resources, including gun and missile systems, interceptors, sensors, electronic warfare equipment and command-and-control systems.

Jonson stated these are “designed to protect critical infrastructure and civilian population centres.”

A further $330m will be directed towards supplying long-range artillery shells, 40-millimetre air defence rounds and 120-millimetre mortar ammunition, as well as providing training and maintenance.

In addition to ammunition and air defence, Sweden will also deliver spare parts, conduct repairs and replace equipment previously supplied to Ukraine.

The remaining $620m in the package is earmarked for long-range drones, uncrewed surface vessels, innovation projects and contributions to international procurement funds.

The latest package brings Sweden’s military support to Ukraine since 2022 to $11.4 billion 4bn , Jonson stated via X, adding that the country’s backing for Kyiv “remains steadfast”.

This announcement follows Sweden’s recent pledge of $100m to the US-led Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) support package.

Alongside the Netherlands, Norway and the UK, Sweden is also contributing to a joint assistance package worth $500m aimed at increasing Ukraine’s defence capability.

Sweden has previously participated in PURL support efforts, providing $275m with Denmark and Norway and $60m with other Nordic and Baltic countries on earlier occasions.

Separately, Swedish defence company Saab and Ukrainian state-owned Joint Stock Company “Ukrainian Defense Industry” (JSC UDI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 13 February 2026 at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The agreement seeks to develop cooperation in aviation and airborne surveillance.