TERASi will provide the secure backbone for Tactical 2.0 (pictured a rendering). Credit: ImageFlow/Shutterstock.com.

The Swedish Armed Forces have selected TERASi, a Stockholm-based technology spin-out from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, to participate in the development of Tactical 2.0 project.

The initiative will focus on creating an “aerial connectivity hub” that delivers secure high-capacity airborne communications for both tactical defence missions and critical civil operations.

The partnership forms part of the Civil-Military Innovation Programme, which is co-led by the Swedish Armed Forces and the government agency Vinnova to promote dual-use technologies aimed at supporting Sweden’s national resilience and technological self-sufficiency.

TERASi, which secured a Skr1m ($105,650) grant from Vinnova, will contribute its RU1 millimetre-wave backhaul radio as the secure wireless backbone for Tactical 2.0.

This equipment enables the rapid deployment of sovereign, mobile 5G and 6G networks in scenarios where standard or satellite communications are either unavailable or compromised.

According to the company, the RU1 device uses its AirCore technology, which supports quick installation and directional transmission.

The radio is designed for low probability of intercept and detection, anti-jamming resilience, and energy efficiency.

These features focus on keeping communications secure and operational in contested or disrupted environments.

The collaboration demonstrates ongoing efforts to integrate civil and military resources in line with Sweden’s Total Defence doctrine, which seeks to coordinate military, civilian, and private-sector capabilities for comprehensive national defence.

The technology is intended to provide secure real-time connections for military operations, including video feeds, sensor data, and AI-assisted weapon systems in areas where conventional connectivity is unavailable or has been rendered vulnerable, said the company.

The TERASi project is scheduled to run for nine months beginning in November 2025, and involves participation in an accelerator programme focused on developing a business strategy suitable for both civil and military markets.

TERASi CEO and co-founder James Campion said “TERASi has consistently pushed the boundaries of high-frequency performance and integration. The Vinnova award recognizes our leadership in this domain and strengthens our role in developing next-generation, dual-use communication capabilities.

“With Tactical 2.0, we aim to demonstrate how advanced Swedish technology can enhance both national resilience and international competitiveness.”

In September 2025, experts from space technology company Astrolight urged the adoption of jamming-resistant systems throughout Europe, citing threats to civil aviation and essential infrastructure from ground-based GPS interference, especially in the Baltic Sea area.

