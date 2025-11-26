The command-and-control system allows unit to control the battle in engaging air targets and distribute target data. Credit: Saab AB.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has awarded Saab a contract worth around Skr2.1bn ($219.8m) to supply brigades with sensors and command-and-control systems for ground-based air defence system.

Saab will deliver the systems between 2027 and 2028.

The order includes the LSS Lv command-and-control system, Giraffe 1X radar units, and a range of components, including integration of weapon systems, studies, and spare parts.

In addition, the contract includes an integration study for expanding the brigade air defence system with Giraffe AMB radar, intended for medium-range surveillance.

Saab business area surveillance head Carl-Johan Bergholm said: “We are very proud to contribute to a strengthened ground-based air defence capability for the Swedish brigades. The contract gives an increased capability to control the battle, but also to detect and engage airborne threats through world-class command-and-control and sensor systems.”

The LSS Lv is designed as a software solution that enables military units to manage engagements with airborne targets, distribute target data across forces, and carry out planning and evaluation related to air defence operations at the ground level.

This development follows a related order made in June 2025, when FMV contracted Saab for the supply of Giraffe 4A radar systems and associated services.

That contract is valued at Skr1.4bn, with deliveries scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

In October, the Swedish Government allocated more than Skr5bn towards counter-drone measures and upgrades for the Gripen fighter jet fleet.

In September, the government announced plans for a significant increase in its defence budget, proposing an additional Skr26.6bn for 2026.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this represents an 18% rise from the previous year’s spending and marks the largest increase in Swedish defence expenditure since the Cold War period.

