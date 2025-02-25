The RBS 70, produced by Saab, has nearly 50-year service record worldwide. Credit: Flying Camera/Shutterstock.

The governments of Sweden and Norway have announced plans to bolster Ukraine’s defence industry with financial contributions.

Sweden is set to authorise the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to acquire RBS 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defence systems for Ukraine.

This procurement, valued at Skr1.2bn ($112.98m), is part of Sweden’s ongoing military support, which will persist as needed.

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said: “This strengthens Ukraine’s air defence capability and will be a significant addition to Ukraine’s armed forces. It also gives Ukraine the opportunity to test new Swedish defence capabilities on the battlefield.”

Sweden’s commitment to Ukraine’s defence was further demonstrated with the largest military support package presented in January 2025, totalling Skr13.5bn.

This package included Skr5.9bn for the procurement of defence materiel for Ukraine.

The forthcoming authorisation will enable the purchase of the latest RBS 70 version and the innovative Tridon Mk2 system.

Saab-developed RBS 70 has nearly 50-year service record worldwide, while the Tridon Mk2, developed by BAE Systems Bofors, is based on a modernised Bofors 40mm gun with more than 90 years of global usage.

The Tridon Mk2 is set for its first deployment in close combat within Ukraine, capable of engaging drones, cruise missiles, aircraft, and armoured vehicles.

Alongside these systems, Sweden, in partnership with other nations, will donate compatible surface-to-air and man-portable anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

Sweden’s previous aid included two ASC 890 airborne control and surveillance aircraft as part of its 16th military aid package, valued at Skr13.3bn.

Meanwhile, Norway plans to allocate Nkr3.5bn ($315m) for Ukraine’s military equipment procurement from its own defence industry.

An additional Nkr600m is earmarked for drone procurement and technology development for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: “Norway will contribute to the effort to strengthen the Ukrainian defence industry. By purchasing military equipment directly from Ukraine, we are helping to increase the country’s production capacity, which is a crucial component of our military support.”

Norwegian authorities are fostering partnerships between Norwegian and Ukrainian companies to exchange technology and expertise.

This follows Norway’s Nkr500m contribution to a Danish-Ukrainian project for military equipment procurement from Ukraine’s defence industry.

The Norwegian Government has also introduced a dedicated scheme in the 2025 national budget to mitigate risks for Norwegian firms investing in or exporting to Ukraine.

As part of its commitment to the Drone Capability Coalition for Ukraine, co-led by Latvia and the UK, Norway has pledged Nkr600m for drones and technology development.

This is on top of a previous Nkr700m contribution to a multinational drone procurement initiative for Ukraine.

Under the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine, Norway has committed a minimum of Nkr155bn in support over eight years, starting from 2023.

Of the Nkr35bn allocated for 2025, Nkr22.5bn is designated for military support and Nkr12.5bn for civilian aid.

Norway also confirmed an extension of its commitment to Nato’s air and missile defence initiatives at Rzeszów airport in Poland until the summer of 2025.