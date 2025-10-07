Sweden orders four C-390 Millennium with options for seven more. Credit: Embraer.

Sweden has signed an agreement to acquire four C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft from Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer.

The Scandinavian country had committed to this acquisition in April during the LAAD Defence & Security 2025 event held at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The agreement also includes an option for acquiring seven additional aircraft. It will place Sweden among a growing group of European nations investing in the C-390 platform to modernise their tactical airlift capabilities.

The acquisition forms part of a trilateral partnership between Sweden, Austria, and the Netherlands, established to promote joint procurement and long-term cooperation around the C-390 Millennium.

This latest order comes as Austria and the Netherlands collectively committed to nine C-390s last year.

Representatives from other C-390 operating countries including Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, and the Czech Republic attended the signing ceremony at Uppsala Air Base in Sweden. The event was hosted by Swedish Air Force Commander Major General Jonas Wikman and Sweden’s Defence Minister Pål Jonson.

Pål Jonson said: “This acquisition marks a major milestone in the modernization and strengthening of the Swedish Air Force. With the C-390 Millennium, I am convinced we will increase our operational efficiency while enhancing interoperability with our European partners.”

With this procurement, Sweden joins other NATO members that have already integrated or ordered the C-390.

The aircraft has been in service with the Brazilian Air Force since 2019, with deliveries to Portugal in 2023, and Hungary in 2024.

Embraer claims that the platform maintains a 93% mission capability rate and has achieved mission completion rates above 99%.

The C-390 Millennium can transport up to 26t of cargo and operate at speeds up to 470 knots.

The platform supports a range of missions including troop and cargo transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue operations, firefighting, and humanitarian aid.

It is also equipped for aerial refuelling operations, capable of both tanker and receiver roles using wing-mounted pods.

The aircraft is designed to operate from temporary or unpaved runways.

Earlier in 2025, Embraer commenced structural assembly of Austria’s first C-390 Millennium at its facility in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil.

