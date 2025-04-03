The C-390 Millennium is designed to execute various missions, including cargo and troop transport. Credit: Embraer S.A.

Sweden has formalised an agreement to purchase four C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft from Embraer, ensuring the allocation of production slots for these aircraft.

This development was officially announced during the LAAD Defence & Security 2025 event that is being held from 1 to 4 April in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This commitment is a follow-up to Sweden’s recent entry into the C-390 programme, joining forces with existing partners the Netherlands and Austria.

Sweden and Slovakia selected the aircraft for their air force modernisation efforts.

According to a report by GlobalData, Sweden’s defence expenditure stood at $14.1bn in 2024, with projections indicating an annual growth rate exceeding 5% for the period spanning 2025 to 2029.

Within the Swedish defence market, military fixed-wing aircraft command the largest share in 2024. Among these, multirole aircraft represent the most significant sub-segment driving expansion within this sector.

In 2024, Sweden allocated 2.2% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to defence, marking an increase from the 1.5% dedicated in the previous year. Of the total defence budget for 2024, acquisition spending constituted 34.0%.

The C-390 Millennium can carry a payload of 26 tonnes (t) and fly at a speed of 470 knots.

It is designed to execute various missions, including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions.

The aircraft can operate on temporary or unpaved runways.

When equipped with air-to-air refuelling equipment, the aircraft is designated as KC-390 and has demonstrated its refuelling capabilities both as a tanker and receiver.

The KC-390 has successfully conducted refuelling operations using pods installed under its wings.

The aircraft has been acquired by eight nations to date, including Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea and an undisclosed client.

The aircraft entered service with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, the Portuguese Air Force in 2023, and the Hungarian Air Force in 2024.

In February 2025, Embraer began assembling Austria’s first C-390 Millennium aircraft at its Gavião Peixoto facility in Brazil.