Swedish Air Force’s JAS-39C Gripen fighter aircraft. Credit: Peter R Foster IDMA/Shutterstock.com.

The Swedish Government has allocated over Skr5bn ($524m) to enhance the Swedish Armed Forces’ capacity to counteract drone threats and to improve the Gripen fleet.

More than Skr1.5bn of this amount has been committed towards the enhancement of the JAS 39 Gripen combat air system.

The investment in JAS 39 Gripen will cover new spare parts, mission equipment, and base infrastructure. This is expected to broaden the Swedish Air Force’s operational scope across various air bases and ensuring greater system readiness.

Additionally, the upgrade will improve operations from makeshift road bases, thus bolstering the Swedish Air Force’s adaptability. This will enable more frequent missions in various conditions, from peacetime to conflict.

The anti-drone initiative, receiving more than Skr3.5bn in funding, is set to advance the capabilities of Swedish Armed Forces units in addressing drone-related threats.

By accelerating acquisition timelines by approximately eight years, the Swedish Armed Forces can now expedite the deployment of weapons and sensors designed to neutralise hostile drones.

The investment will facilitate the purchase of weapons, sensors, and a variety of counter-drone equipment including warning systems, jammers, and interceptors to safeguard military installations.

This proactive approach to defence spending enables the Swedish Armed Forces to reduce lead times dramatically, with initial plans for final delivery by 2036 now advanced to 2028.

The Swedish Ministry of Defence highlighted that this marks the first allocation of funds from the Spring Amending Budget earmarked for ‘opportune purchases’.

Sweden Defence Minister Pål Jonson said: “The Government is now taking steps to rapidly operationalise anti-drone capabilities and increase the availability of our combat aircraft. There is a significant need for new anti-drone capabilities, and we are shortening lead times by eight years. This will result in increased safety and security for the Swedish Armed Forces and for Sweden.”

In September 2025, the Swedish Government disclosed intentions to significantly raise its defence budget in the 2026 fiscal plan.

An additional Skr26.6bn has been designated for defence spending, marking an 18% increase from the previous year.

Recently, Sweden also concluded an agreement with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer for the purchase of four C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft.

