Stratom eXpeditionary cargo loader increases C-130 cargo capacity. Credit: Stratom.

Stratom said that it has successfully demonstrated its eXpeditionary Cargo Loader (XCL), a lightweight remote control handling system intended for use with C-130 aircraft from austere airfields.

The test, conducted in partnership with the US Air Force Research Laboratory Center for Rapid Innovation (AFRL), confirmed the XCL’s ability to operate in “austere and expeditionary environments”.

In a release on 11 May 2026, Stratom said the loader met or outperformed all prototype test criteria, including speed of deployment and operational effectiveness with Air Force personnel.

Following the demonstration, three operational units have expressed interest in acquiring more systems to support day-to-day activities and further trials.

Stratom said it is pursuing additional funding to further develop the XCL and allow wider acquisition.

The XCL moves up to 10,000 pounds of cargo by remote control within a single 463L pallet position on a C-130, while standard equipment typically occupies up to three pallet spaces, reducing capacity for essential cargo.

According to Stratom, this reduction in required space enables aircraft to carry two to five additional pallet loads of cargo, equipment, or personnel.

The system operates on a tracked platform that can navigate sand, dirt, and unstable terrain, and is designed to minimise emissions from radios or sensors to limit detectability in forward operational areas.

Stratom also claimed that the XCL lowers fuel consumption and reduces the number of sorties needed to complete logistics objectives, supporting Department of the Air Force energy goals.

Stratom president and CEO Mark Gordon said: “XCL was designed to address a clear operational constraint in tactical airlift. By increasing usable cargo capacity and reducing equipment footprint, we are enabling more efficient sorties and supporting mission effectiveness in contested environments.”

The company is presenting the XCL at the Support Equipment and Vehicle Modernisation Summit, which concludes on 15 May.