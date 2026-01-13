The partners will deliver drone software solutions to the UK Ministry of Defence. Credit: seeasign/Shutterstock.com.

Defence technology company Second Front Systems (2F) has partnered with StirlingX, a company focusing on drone operations and data intelligence, to deliver drone software solutions to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), national security agencies, and operators of critical national infrastructure in the UK.

The collaboration will use Second Front Systems’ Game Warden platform to allow StirlingX to deploy its drone mission software within high-security government and enterprise environments without undergoing the typical lengthy accreditation process.

The arrangement enables StirlingX to introduce its flight-control, data-processing, and operational management software directly into sensitive operational settings through a secure deployment process.

Both companies intend the integration to meet UK security requirements and respond to operational needs for timely technology adoption, particularly following recent cyber incidents affecting major UK manufacturers.

StirlingX CEO Dean Jones said: “This partnership is a step-change for how trusted drone technology is delivered into the UK defence ecosystem. By integrating our sovereign drone and data intelligence software into Second Front Systems’ secure deployment pathway, we’re removing one of the biggest barriers to adoption in high-assurance environments.”

Game Warden’s secure landing-zone environment will support StirlingX’s software by providing protection from cyber threats and ensuring seamless updates.

The two companies have indicated that they will begin joint go-to-market activities immediately, with initial deployments anticipated later in the year.

Second Front Systems CSO Enrique Oti said: “Accelerating the delivery of trusted technology to mission users is exactly what Game Warden is built for. StirlingX is developing some of the most capable, mission-flexible autonomous aerial systems in the UK to generate critical mission data.

“This partnership ensures their sovereign capabilities can be quickly and efficiently deployed into secure environments – whether supporting MOD missions, safeguarding critical national infrastructure, or enabling high-assurance operations for organisations with elevated security needs.”

The UK sees the use of drones as a force multiplier for its military, while recent instances of activist incursions into defence sites has prompted a review into perimeter security at critical locations.