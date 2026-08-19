A C-130 Hercules military transport aeroplane. Credit: Chris Chambers Yorkshire/Shutterstock.com.

StandardAero has been awarded a place on the US Air Force’s (USAF) new maintenance contract for T56 engines, which power the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

The 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), firm-fixed-price agreement has a ceiling value of $342.2m.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Under the terms of the contract, StandardAero will perform depot-level maintenance for T56 Series engines, associated modules, and components.

The agreement extends to the global fleet of more than 1,200 C-130 Hercules aircraft, covering not only the USAF and the US Navy, but also customers through the US Foreign Military Sales programme.

StandardAero, which delivers aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, first began its partnership with the USAF T56 programme in 1999.

The company reports it is the largest independent provider of T56 engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and continues to provide sustainment support for foreign operators via the Air Force.

StandardAero San Antonio vice president and general manager Rick Pataky said: “StandardAero is honoured to continue our partnership with the US Air Force in support of the T56 engine programme.

“Having supported the Air Force’s T56 fleet for more than 25 years, this award reflects our team’s proven technical expertise, commitment to mission readiness and ability to deliver dependable, high-quality MRO solutions for military operators around the world.”

In addition to ongoing engine maintenance, StandardAero has previously been involved in upgrading the Air Force’s T56 Series 3 engines to the Series 3.5 configuration, a modification intended to enhance fuel efficiency and extend operational life.

The company said this upgrade has helped reduce overall lifecycle costs while improving aircraft availability for key missions.