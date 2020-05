StandardAero has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to provide engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to support T-38 trainer jet aircraft.

Under the multi-year $237m contract, the company will provide services for General Electric J85 turbojet engines powering the USAF fleet of T-38 aircraft.

The fleet of T-38 trainer aircraft will be powered at StandardAero’s San Antonio facility located at Port San Antonio.

The contract will continue work until 2028 and create 100 job opportunities.

StandardAero Military division president Scott Starrett said: “We are thrilled to continue expanding our successful partnership supporting USAF aircraft engine MRO and the J85 programme is a very strategic and logical addition to our portfolio services.



“Our employees take great pride in helping our nation’s airmen achieve the highest level of operational readiness and mission success.”

Previously, the company provided service to USAF through other multi-year contracts including support for the USAF MRO requirements for Rolls-Royce T56 engines, powering C-130 aircraft and General Electric F110 MRO engine support for F-15 and F-16 aircraft.

Works for all these programmes are performed at the company’s facility in San Antonio.

The facility serves as the exclusive engine MRO partner for Rolls-Royce RB211-535 engines powering commercially operated, Boeing 757 aircraft.

In February 2017, StandardAero secured a contract from the Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to provide propulsion system maintenance and support for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s fleet of CC-130 Hercules and CP-140 Aurora aircraft.

Under the C$45m ($34.2m) contract, the company agreed to provide T56 propulsion sustainment.