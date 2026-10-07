An F-15E Strike Eagle with Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-220 or 229 engines. Credit: Paul R. Jones/Shutterstock.com.

StandardAero has received a US Air Force (USAF) award to apply its Maintenance Insight predictive maintenance tools to the F100-220 engine programme.

With the F100-220 engine, which powers more than 175 F-15 aircraft, Maintenance Insight now supports five engine types in the USAF fleet.

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Maintenance Insight uses reliability models to assess engine failure modes and produce maintenance forecasts. The company said its tools would support decisions on maintenance scope, preventive work and deployment planning for the engine fleet.

The system is hosted on the US Air Force cloud computing environment and uses AI, machine learning and digital-twin technologies.

The outputs are intended to assist propulsion managers in assessing fleet readiness, reliability and maintenance costs. It added that the tools can provide information intended to support decisions before an engine requires maintenance.

StandardAero military, helicopters and energy division president Marc Drobny said: “Our solution can deliver long term reduction of maintenance costs, and improvements in deployment readiness and time on wing for the fleet.

“We stand ready to expand this solution to other engine platforms powering USAF aircraft, as well as commercial aerospace fleets.”

StandardAero has previously developed diagnostic and predictive maintenance applications with the Air Force’s propulsion team for the T56, J85, TF33 and TF39 engine fleets.

The T56 powers the C-130 transport aircraft, the J85 is used on the T-38, and the TF33 powers the B-52 fleet.

In August, the company secured a 10-year T56 engine maintenance contract with a ceiling value of $342.2m from the USAF.