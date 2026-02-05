The MoU was signed at Singapore Airshow 2026. Credit: ST Engineering via Linkedin.

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace division has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus Defence and Space to undertake a cabin modification programme for an Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport Plus (A330 MRTT+) aircraft.

The MoU was signed at the Singapore Airshow 2026 on 4 February 2026.

It outlines the initial framework for engineering design, certification, and modification services intended to support an Airbus Defence and Space customer.

The customer’s identity has not been disclosed, although Thailand is officially known to be the first country to have placed an order for the A330 MRTT+.

The aircraft was ordered last September by the Royal Thai Air Force. Its military conversion is scheduled at the A330 MRTT Centre in Getafe, Spain, and delivery to Thailand expected by 2029.

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business operates a network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities worldwide, offering integrated solutions for cabin interiors such as design, engineering, product development, reconfiguration and refurbishment.

ST Engineering Aerostructures and Systems head Kevin Chow said: “This A330 MRTT+ cabin modification marks the latest milestone in our longstanding partnership with Airbus, which includes passenger-to-freighter conversion through our joint venture in Germany.

“We will build on our successful partnership in freighter conversion and tap on our extensive capabilities in integrated cabin interiors solutions to deliver a product that meets the operator’s exact specifications and mission requirements, executed to the highest standards of quality.”

The A330 MRTT+ represents the latest evolution of the A330 MRTT aerial refuelling and transport platform, utilising the A330neo as its foundation.

The aircraft incorporates Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, changes to wing aerodynamics, a longer wingspan, and new blended wingtip devices.

These modifications aim to reduce fuel consumption by up to 8%, lower CO 2 and NOx emissions, decrease noise and provide additional operational range and flexibility because of an increased maximum take-off weight of 242 tonnes.