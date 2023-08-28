The newest NSSL mission is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex-41 of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US. Credit: United Launch Alliance/US Department of Defense.

The US Space Systems Command (SSC) together with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) is set to launch the 99th National Security Space Launch (NSSL) mission.

The mission, also called SILENTBARKER/NROL-107, will be launched aboard United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket on 29 August.

It is scheduled to lift off from the Space Launch Complex (SLC)-41 of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) in Florida, US.

SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 will be the first NSSL Atlas V launch and the fourth NSSL launch this year. This mission will further mark 52nd NSSL Atlas V launch.

US SSC Assured Access to Space (AATS) programme executive officer brigadier general Kristin Panzenhagen said: “We are on track to launch another important capability into space as our 99th NSSL mission.

“These launches place critical capabilities into orbit for our nation and our allies in a time of increasing risks and threats.”

The SSC’s Assured Access to Space (AATS) is responsible for managing the NSSL programme.

So far, the NSSL programme, previously referred as Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) programme, has launched as many as 51 NSSL Atlas Vs, in various configurations.

Out of 51 NSSL Atlas V launches, a total of 17 missions have carried NRO’s payloads to orbit.

After the latest SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission, the SSC only has one NSSL Atlas V mission left for launch. It is also scheduled to be launched from SLC-41 of CCSFS, Florida.

SSC launch vehicle materiel leader lieutenant colonel Alex Jehle said: “The combined Atlas V / Delta IV Engineering team has worked tirelessly to assure the success of this launch; we are proud to have certified this launch vehicle as ready to perform its critical mission of delivering SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 to its intended orbit so it can enhance our nation’s space capabilities.”