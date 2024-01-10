The Spanish Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, visited the newly created Space Command (MESPA) on 8 January 2024, which was formed from the integration of the existing Aerospace Observation Systems Center (CESAEROB) and the Space Surveillance Operations Center (COVE).
Part of the Spanish Air and Space Force, MESPA will form the command structure tasked with monitoring threats and challenges in the space domain. Many European countries have similarly formed space command structures in recent years, including the UK.
“Society has to be aware of what space entails,” said Robles, with around 10% of the Spain’s GDP dependent on the space sector.
According to Spain’s Ministry of Defence, the MESPA is made up of twelve military personnel from the Air and Space Force and two civilians from Defense Systems Engineering (ISDEFE) in technical advisory work. It is planned the MESPA will enter its initial operational capability by the end of 2024.
The creation of the MESPA has required a modification of the structure of the Air Force to include the new component commands and operational commands, resulting in the axing of the Aerospace Component Command and creation of an Air Component Command and the Space Component Command.
The MESPA integrates the CESAEROB and the COVE which will be responsible for providing situational awareness of space and catalogue threats to Spanish national interests.
