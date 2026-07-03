Spain’s first Eurofighter Halcon I rolled out from Airbus’ Getafe facility. Credit: Airbus Defence via X.

Spanish Air and Space Force’s first Eurofighter Halcon aircraft has completed its initial engine run at Airbus’ site in Getafe, Madrid.

The engine tests confirmed the operation of essential systems, including hydraulics, electrical, and fuel systems, across the engine’s entire power range, from idle to maximum reheat.

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In a post on social media, Airbus stated that this development was a key step ahead of the aircraft’s expected maiden flight.

This achievement follows the recent roll-out of the aircraft from the Getafe manufacturing facilities last month.

The jet is part of a €2.043bn contract arranged in 2022 between the Nato Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) and Airbus for the supply of 20 Eurofighter jets to Spain.

The fleet, equipped with electronically scanned (E-Scan) radar technology, will consist of 16 single-seat and four twin-seat aircraft. It is intended to replace the ageing F-18 fleet currently deployed by the Spanish Air and Space Force in the Canary Islands.

Deliveries for this order are expected to begin later this year.

In 2024, the Spanish government placed an additional order under the Halcon II programme, signing an agreement with NETMA for 25 more Eurofighter aircraft.

This includes 21 single-seat and four twin-seat jets, also for the purpose of replacing part of the F-18 inventory.

The latest purchase will expand the Spanish Eurofighter fleet to 115 aircraft, with the first deliveries from the Halcon II programme projected for 2030.

Recently, Airbus partnered with a group of Spanish and German companies to establish Team Gen 6, aiming to progress development of a next-generation European combat aircraft.

This follows the collapse of the fighter component in the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.