The technology employs AI to analyse the reflected signals. Credit: Anggalih Prasetya/Shutterstock.

South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD) has demonstrated an AI-based photonic radar technology at the Sejong Electronic Test Site.

This technology holds the potential for detection and identification of small-scale aircraft such as drones and the demonstration marks a “new chapter” in defence surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, stated ADD.

Developed under the Future Challenge National Defense Technology Development Project since 2022, this AI-based photonic radar technology is designed to meet the needs of defence science and technology.

By converting laser light into electromagnetic signals, the technology sends these signals to a target and employs AI to analyse the reflected signals, thereby confirming the target’s presence and identity.

ADD Third Technology Research Institute director Jeong Seong-tae said: “As demonstrated through this technology demonstration, I am very pleased that ADD’s AI-based optical radar technology is demonstrating outstanding performance in a real environment.

“We will strive to further develop this technology and provide innovative solutions in the K-defence surveillance and reconnaissance field.”

During the demonstration, ADD announced that it has, for the first time in South Korea, identified small aircraft that are hard to detect with current optical equipment such as cameras. The small aircraft was identified at a distance of several kilometres in an outdoor environment.

The demonstration event was attended by officials from various organisations, including ADD, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and the military.

Discussions were also held on the future development and early commercialisation plans of AI-based optical radar technology.

ADD’s ongoing efforts include research and development, conducting combat experiments, and identifying subsequent tasks.

In February this year, ADD, in collaboration with Korean Air, introduced the Low Observable Wingman Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle System (LOWUS) technology demonstrator.

The LOWUS was presented at the Korean Air Tech Center in Busan and is a component in the development of integrated crewed-uncrewed systems.