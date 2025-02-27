The first technology demonstration aircraft of Low Observable Wingman UAV System. Credit: Agency for Defense Development.

South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in collaboration with Korean Air has introduced the Low Observable Wingman Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle System (LOWUS) technology demonstrator.

LOWUS technology demonstrator, which is pivotal to the development of integrated crewed-uncrewed systems, was showcased at the Korean Air Tech Center in Busan.

Designed to seamlessly integrate with piloted fighter jets, this stealthy drone unit is engineered to autonomously execute surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike operations under pilot command.

Agency for Defense Development senior researcher Park Jun-seong said: “We plan to respond to changes in the future battlefield by forming a composite combat system between crewed and uncrewed formations in the future.

“We will do our best to enter the leading ranks in the field of crewed-uncrewed fighter composite systems, which is fiercely competitive worldwide, in cooperation with domestic defence companies.”

The ADD and Korean Air embarked on the research and development for this project in 2021, a venture that falls under the Defense Acquisition Program Administration’s Future Challenge Defense Technology Project.

This joint research and development effort aims to wrap up the development by 2027. The project’s immediate milestone is to undertake the LOWUS’s initial flight before year-end.

Subsequently, in 2027, comprehensive flight testing involving both crewed aircraft and LOWUS will commence, wherein pilots will exert direct in-flight control over the drones.

According to ADD, this event holds significant implications as it represents a pioneering instance within the nation’s aviation framework.

Looking ahead, as the system progresses through various stages of development, it is anticipated that this stealth uncrewed group will eventually operate in coordinated units alongside crewed combat aircraft. Such advancements are projected to introduce transformative shifts in the realm of future aerial military strategies.

Further, the ADD is focusing on developing technologies such as domestic engines and AESA radars for these uncrewed formations, with backing from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

This comes after South Korea received approval from the US State Department for a potential foreign military sale to upgrade its F-15K aircraft fleet in November 2024.

The sale, which is estimated at $6.2bn, encompasses both logistics and programme support.