Rendering of the Sikorsky S-92A+ helicopter. Credit: Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.

Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, has been awarded a contract to supply its S-92A+ helicopter to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) for the country’s next presidential helicopter.

The S-92A+ will replace the current aircraft under the Presidential Helicopter II programme, with in-country completion work to be carried out by Korea Aviation Engineering & Maintenance Service (KAEMS).

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The latest variant, S-92A+, is set to build on the two decades of service provided by the earlier S-92 helicopters, first delivered to the ROKAF in 2007.

Since then, the S-92 platform has flown presidential transport missions and has been employed by the Korea Coast Guard and National 119 Rescue Headquarters for search and rescue, firefighting, and other emergency operations.

Under the agreement, KAEMS, a subsidiary of Korea Aerospace Industries, will handle the installation of mission-specific equipment in South Korea.

The package also includes special mission equipment and sustainment support, such as critical spare parts and access to field service representatives.

Lockheed Martin South Korea country executive Wonik Lee said: “We are deeply honoured that the S-92A+ has been selected as the Republic of Korea’s presidential helicopter. Building on the Republic of Korea Air Force’s long-term experience operating the S-92A, we are confident the S-92A+ will continue supporting this critical mission with the highest standards of safety and reliability.”

“The S-92 platform’s shared heritage in presidential transport across the Republic of Korea, the United States and other nations makes this selection especially meaningful. Together with Korean aerospace partner KAEMS’ participation in the program, this milestone reflects Lockheed Martin’s longstanding commitment to the ROK-US alliance, national defence and defence industry cooperation.”

The S-92A+ introduces enhanced engines, a new main gearbox, and options for increased payload or fuel capacity compared to earlier models, according to Lockheed Martin.

These improvements, the company stated, are intended to bolster mission flexibility and operational performance for both head-of-state and VIP transport roles.

Sikorsky reports more than 2.6 million flight hours across the global S-92 fleet, with over 300 aircraft delivered to operators in 28 countries.

The S-92 serves various roles worldwide, including offshore transport and search and rescue. In the United States, the S-92 platform is the basis for the VH-92A Patriot, the current presidential helicopter.

Production of the S-92A+ is ongoing at Sikorsky’s facilities in the US, with annual capacity set at up to 12 helicopters, the company noted.