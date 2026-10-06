KF-21 Boramae displayed at Seoul airshow ADEX 2023. Credit: Ju Jae-young/Shutterstock.com.

South Korea’s control of key KF-21 Boramae mission systems could strengthen the fighter’s export prospects by reducing its reliance on foreign government approval, according to GlobalData.

The analysis followed the delivery of the first production of KF-21 to the Republic of Korea Air Force, with the Block I aircraft assigned to the reactivated 156th Fighter Squadron at Yecheon Air Base.

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According to the data and analytics platform, South Korea developed four systems domestically after the US declined to transfer them for the programme in April 2015, including an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, an infrared search-and-track sensor, an electro-optical targeting pod, and a radio-frequency jammer.

This gives Seoul greater control over the configuration, modification, and future upgrades of the aircraft for overseas customers.

The aircraft’s domestic content is now estimated at about 65%, while the GE-designed F414 engine remains its principal external dependency.

GlobalData’s ‘The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2026-2036’ reportestimates that South Korea will spend approximately $12bn on combat-aircraft procurement over the next decade, accounting for nearly 5% of the $247.4bn forecast across the Asia-Pacific region.

GlobalData aerospace and defence analyst Udayini Aakunoor said: “The US refusal to release the KF-21’s technologies have become the aircraft’s strongest selling point. With those systems now being Korean, Seoul can modify, upgrade and clear the KF-21’s mission systems for foreign buyers without seeking another government’s approval.

“Export customers value that control because a fighter’s combat relevance over decades of service depends on who decides its upgrades. The GE-designed F414 engine is now the principal remaining external dependency, which is why Hanwha Aerospace’s indigenous engine program for the Block III variant carries strategic weight beyond propulsion.”

The Block I variant is integrated with MBDA’s Meteor beyond-visual-range missile and Diehl’s IRIS-T short-range missile, with initial operational capability planned for the second half of 2027.

“Pairing a Korean radar with European missiles gives the Republic of Korea Air Force an air-to-air kill chain integrated by Seoul and its European partners, not tied to US software baselines. The Meteor’s throttleable ramjet conserves energy for the endgame, giving it a no-escape zone of more than 60km that allows KF-21 pilots to maintain a large engagement radius against escorting fighters,” Aakunoor said.

The analysis added that Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) could leverage its existing FA-50 export customer base to generate international interest in the KF-21.

The Philippines ordered 12 additional FA-50 Block 70 aircraft in June 2025 and has reportedly held informal discussions regarding the KF-21.

Aakunoor added: “If Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) can convert its FA-50 export partnerships already established with the Philippines, Poland, Malaysia, and others into orders for KF-21s, Seoul will join the select group of nations that not only build combat aircraft but also control their own full mission system architecture.

“This would enhance South Korea’s status as both a sophisticated multirole fighter jet exporter and a sovereign defense technology provider, positioning it alongside the leading worldwide players.”

In August, KAI and Hyundai Rotem signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the development and integration of airborne weapons for the platform.