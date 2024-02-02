In the midst of Poland’s leadership transition, South Korea is shifting its defence export strategy to ensure stability by exploring new opportunities beyond the uncertainty surrounding Polish orders. Source: The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland

The recent shift in political leadership within Poland has prompted South Korea to proactively engage with the new administration, seeking assurance for the continuity of its defence exports.

Concerns arise as the change in Poland’s leadership casts a shadow on existing defence contracts, particularly the framework agreement signed in 2022, which included orders such as 1,000 K2 Black Panther Main Battle Tanks and 672 K9 Self-Propelled Howitzers.

To counter potential risks stemming from the uncertainty in Polish orders, GlobalData suggests that South Korea is poised to pivot towards diversifying its defence markets in Europe. The goal is to mitigate the impact of any volatility in the Polish market on its defence industry.

In 2023, the global surge in defence procurement, driven by conflicts like the Russo-Ukrainian war and Indo-Pacific tensions, propelled Asia-Pacific nations to the forefront. Notably, South Korea demonstrated industry prowess by securing major European defence contracts, particularly with Poland, which fostered a gateway for neighbouring countries. Despite extensive military build-up and a ‘mixed procurement’ policy, Poland emerged as a top performer, challenging traditional suppliers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Abhijit Apsingikar, Aerospace and Defence Analyst at GlobalData, highlights the historical context, stating, “Poland’s past decisions, such as overturning a deal with Airbus in 2016, have heightened concerns in South Korea. Yet, a diplomatic fallout with Poland is considered unlikely, given the potential repercussions on various fronts, including industrial cooperation and energy security.”

The framework agreement with Poland encompasses the supply of advanced defence platforms and includes a licensing agreement for domestic manufacturing. However, the unsigned portion of the procurement remains a concern for South Korea, with financing challenges posing a major risk factor.

GlobalData’s report emphasises that South Korea’s defence modernisation efforts have boosted research and development initiatives, enhancing the competitiveness of its defence companies. With this foundation, South Korea aims to expedite efforts to market a range of equipment, including the Cheolmae 2 air defence system, the K239 Chunmoo MLRS, the Light Combat Helicopter, and the KF-21 Boramae, in European markets beyond Poland.

Poland has chosen to deepen its partnership with South Korean suppliers by acquiring 48 of Korea Aerospace Industry’s FA-50 light fighter aircraft, to be produced in a new variant unique to Poland, according to GlobalData’s “Poland Defense Market 2023-2028” report.

As South Korea navigates potential uncertainties in the Polish market, its success in penetrating the Estonian, Norwegian, and Finnish defence markets sets the stage for an accelerated push into other European territories in the coming years.

The diplomatic stakes are high, particularly with South Korean firm Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. shortlisted for critical projects in Poland, underlining the interconnected nature of defence and energy engagements between the two nations.