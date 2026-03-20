The first C-390 Millennium aircraft of ROKAF completed its first flight. Credit: Embraer.

The Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) first C-390 Millennium aircraft has completed its inaugural flight, Embraer announced on X.

The aircraft is now set to begin testing and integration of systems customised for ROKAF’s operational needs.

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This development follows Embraer’s statement at the Singapore Airshow last month that assembly of the first aircraft for South Korea was nearing completion and production flights were due to begin.

At that time, Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “This aircraft represents advanced multi-mission capabilities and reliability backed by engineering excellence for ROKAF. Additionally, industrial cooperation with Korea is advancing very well and strengthening our global supply chain as we scale up our C-390 production to support global customers.”

South Korea selected the C-390 Millennium following a public tender process run by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in December 2023, making it the first Asian customer for the aircraft.

The agreement includes an undisclosed number of aircraft configured to meet South Korean specifications, along with support services such as training, ground support equipment, and spare parts.

The C-390 Millennium is designed for multiple mission types such as cargo and troop transport, equipment and personnel airdrop, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian assistance missions.

The aircraft can carry up to 26 tons of payload at speeds up to 470 knots. A variant equipped with air-to-air refuelling systems is designated KC-390 and can function both as a tanker and receiver.

According to Embraer, the platform is fully interoperable with Nato standards and supports Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations.

Besides ROKAF, air forces of Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, and Lithuania have also selected the aircraft.