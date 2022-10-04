SOSi wins task orders to support USAFE-AFAFRICA and INDOPACOM

Two C-17 Globemaster prepped and ready for missions at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Credit: Airman 1st Class Kenny Holston/U.S. Air Force/commons.wikimedia.org.

SOS international (SOSi) has secured two new task orders from the US Air Force (USAF) and the US Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

The two orders, worth $31.3m, have been awarded under the broad $385m Mission Partner Environment Network Engineering Services (MPE-ES) contract.

Under this award, the company will provide architecture and engineering services to support the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and USAF in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).

This work will improve the command-and-control (C2) capabilities as well as upgrade mission critical communications between the coalition partners across the Pacific, Europe and Africa.

SOSi Technology and Engineering vice-president Josh Zloba said: “MPE strengthens US partnerships and alliances around the world, which give us a major strategic advantage over our adversaries.

“Our engineering and implementation of MPE capabilities across the Indo-Pacific, European and African theatres enhance security and improves data synchronisation with essential sensors, battle networks, and information sharing systems that are critical as we transition to tomorrow’s networked battlefields.”

Work related to INDOPACOM task order will allow SOSi to expand on the ongoing efforts to modernise inter-agency and coalition information sharing networks.

It will also broaden the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) strategy in the Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the USAFE-AFAFRICA order will support air component battle network (ACBN) operations at the USAFE’s Warrior Preparation Centre (WPC) and Ramstein Air Force Base (AFB) in Germany.

For both the orders, SOSi will deliver network engineering, project management, cybersecurity, enterprise systems architecture and integration as well as operations and maintenance services.