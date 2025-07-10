SNC will support Red 6 on their $30m AFWERX STRATFI contract. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Aerospace and national defence company Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has formed a long-term strategic alliance with Red 6 aimed at advancing training and operational capabilities for the US military aviation.

In the initial phase of their collaboration, SNC will act as a subcontractor to Red 6 on a $30m multi-MAJCOM Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract with the US Air Force.

Awarded in March last year, the contract advances Red 6’s development of the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) that “creates realistic synthetic flight training experiences delivered outdoors” and the Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE).

Under the partnership, SNC and Red 6 will develop airworthiness testing and evaluation strategies, which are essential for the integration of ATARS and are expected to improve pilot training experiences.

SNC strategy SVP Ray Fitzgerald said: “Red 6’s revolutionary outdoor synthetic training technology represents exactly the kind of innovative thinking needed to transform military flight training.

“Their ATARS platform’s ability to create threat-relevant training scenarios will fundamentally enhance how we prepare our aircrews for operational challenges. This STRATFI collaboration is just the beginning of what we envision as a transformative long-term partnership that will deliver enormous cost savings and significant environmental benefits.”

SNC has been serving as a primary contractor for integrations, upgrades, and conversions in the military aircraft platform.

For Red 6, this alliance shows its competence in collaborating with major integrators to deploy advanced training solutions for combat forces.

In June 2022, Red 6 achieved a milestone by conducting the first multi-aircraft training flight utilising augmented reality assets.

Red 6 co-founder and CEO Daniel Robinson said: “We’re incredibly excited about this long-term strategic partnership with SNC. Their unparalleled expertise and unique position as a proven systems integrator make them exactly the kind of partner we need to maximise this engagement.

“But the STRATFI contract is just the beginning – together, we’re building something much bigger that will fundamentally change how the military approaches synthetic training across multiple platforms.”

