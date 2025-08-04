MAN SX44 6×6 7-ton IRIS-T SLM launcher by Diehl Defense. Credit: Sergey Kohl/Shutterstock.com.

The Slovenian Ministry of Defence has signed a purchase contract for two more fire units of the IRIS-T SLM medium-range ground-based air defence system.

This acquisition is part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) framework and was facilitated through a contract with Diehl Defence and the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw).

Following the initial purchase of one fire unit in January 2024, this latest procurement includes essential components such as radar, tactical operations centre, missile launchers, guided missiles, and logistic support.

Additional elements like mobile workshops, spare parts, and reloading vehicles are also part of the latest order to ensure comprehensive operational support.

This marks the first repeat order within ESSI under the BAAINBw framework agreement.

The ESSI framework expedites the procurement process and promises significant synergies in training, maintenance, and logistics for participating nations.

Currently, ESSI comprises 24 European member states, aiming to enhance Nato interoperability and joint procurement benefits.

The IRIS-T SLM system, part of Diehl Defence’s product portfolio, is adept at neutralising threats from aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones within a 40km range and up to 20km altitude.

Its features include 360° coverage, high tactical mobility, deployable missile launchers, multiple target engagement capabilities, and efficient operation with minimal personnel.

The IRIS-T SLM system has demonstrated its superior performance during operational deployment in Ukraine, achieving high hit rates even when confronted with more than 15 simultaneous targets.

With this latest development, Slovenia joins a group of 21 nations that have invested in the IRIS-T family for air-to-air or ground-based air defence solutions provided by Diehl Defence.

In July 2025, Germany and Switzerland signed a programme agreement for the procurement of IRIS-T SLM GBAD MR systems under the ESSI framework.

According to GlobalData report, Slovenia’s defence budget is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 8% from 2024 to 2028.

