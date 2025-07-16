Skydio X10D is designed to operate in temperatures as low as -20°C. Credit: Skydio/PRNewswire.

The Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded an initial tender worth Nkr101m ($9.4m) to drone manufacturer Skydio to supply autonomous small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS).

The company has already commenced deliveries of its X10D systems to the Norwegian armed forces in collaboration with Norwegian defence and security supplier Oskar Pedersen.

The sUAS is designed to operate in temperatures as low as -20°C – essential for year-round operation across Norway’s diverse landscapes.

The platform is also engineered to maintain resilience and functionality in electronic warfare scenarios, ensuring dependable control and data transmission even in hostile environments.

Skydio CEO and co-founder Adam Bry stated: “Norway has been at the forefront of adopting advanced technology for defence, and we’re proud to support their armed forces with our X10D platform.

“X10D is the small UAS of choice for western militaries, with onboard AI, autonomy powerful sensors and survivability in contested environments.”

The X10D platform from Skydio is equipped with sensor technology, autonomous navigation capabilities, and a modular open architecture that meets the evolving requirements of military operations.

The Skydio X10D is the first sUAS to incorporate a Teledyne FLIR Boson+ sensor, which provides thermal imaging capabilities.

It also features Skydio NightSense, an advanced autonomous navigation for reliable functionality during the prolonged periods of darkness characteristic of Nordic winters.

Oskar Pedersen CEO Truls Oskar Pedersen stated: “We are proud to deliver the X10D to the Norwegian Armed Forces in close collaboration with Skydio. The X10D platform provides a new capability and will prove to be a valuable operative asset to the armed forces.”

In May 2025, Skydio completed the initial delivery of X10D sUAS under the US Army’s short range reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 programme.

This marks the first delivery of systems for Tranche 2 of the US Army’s SRR Program of Record, with the Skydio X10D being the exclusive system supplied to date.

