SIRBAI launches AI-powered autonomous drone swarm technology at UMEX 2026. Credit: AETOSWire/Business Wire.

The unveiling took place during UMEX 2026, an international event dedicated to uncrewed systems and autonomous technologies.

According to SIRBAI, the new system enables several drones to cooperate autonomously in complex environments, thereby supporting a variety of defence-related tasks.

The platform, intended for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), was developed by a team comprising more than 40 engineers specialising in AI, autonomy, and robotics.

The development process made use of research from Abu Dhabi, including contributions from the Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

SIRBAI’s approach uses a fully in-house technology stack and software-first strategy to allow for rapid development and deployment, heightened security measures, and flexibility across different operational settings.

The company aims to support national defence frameworks with this technology by offering AI-enabled autonomous swarm capabilities.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

According to the company, this system provides operators with the tools to manage surveillance, protection, and collaborative missions involving both crewed and uncrewed teams.

The platform incorporates AI-based mission planning, distributed decision-making, and real-time coordination functions designed to lessen operator workload and improve operational efficiency.

The technology is compatible with a variety of drone types, ranging from small tactical models to larger uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

Its design includes resilient navigation features intended to maintain coordinated swarm activity under GPS-denied or signal-jammed conditions while retaining operator control when needed.

SIRBAI chief technology officer Dr. Dario Albani said: “SIRBAI bridges the gap between human intent and autonomous mission execution, enabling seamless coordination across manned and unmanned systems.

“Our platform ensures resilient autonomy, continuous information flow, and agile response in rapidly changing and demanding environments. By keeping operators and autonomous assets connected and working together, SIRBAI delivers the reliability and operational advantage needed for modern missions.”