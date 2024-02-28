Lockheed Martin’s vice president of Sustainment Campaigns, Steve Sheehy (front left) and DSTA director Air Systems, Ang Jer Meng (front right) mark the data pipeline partnership. Credit: DSTA

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Lockheed Martin have entered into an agreement to implement a new data pipeline infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of digitalised fleet and supply chain datasets.

The agreement, signed on 22 February, allows for improved data analytics insights for the optimisation of aircraft maintenance support, leading to reduction in sustainment cost, improvement in overall fleet availability, and enhanced operational readiness for the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Established on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow, this announcement follows the collaboration agreement signed between both organisations in March 2023, according to a 27 February release from Lockheed Martin.

“We are glad to further strengthen our collaboration with Lockheed Martin, and establishing a new data pipeline reflects a shared commitment to leverage digital technologies to enable smarter maintenance support for our aircraft,” said DSTA’s director Air Systems, Ang Jer Meng.

Steve Sheehy, vice president for Sustainment Campaigns at Lockheed Martin, stated that the agreement would provide improved maintenance solutions for Singapore’s F-16 multirole fighter fleet.

Singapore’s DSTA serves to leverage technological advancements to provide efficiencies and improvements in Singapore’s military, with expertise in areas such as systems engineering, digitalised platforms, cyber operations, and software development.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

According to GlobalData, Singapore has spent a significant amount on defence due to internal and external threats, such as the Al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah and other regional terrorist groups.

The Southeast Asian country allocated a budget of $13.1bn in 2023 and registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the historic period of 2019–23. Singapore plans to spend significantly on its defence over the forecast period, with its defence budget is expected to increase from $13.5bn in 2024 to $16.3bn in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.