SimiGon has received a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to provide virtual reality (VR) solutions for Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The company has stated that the contract will boost its position in providing virtual and mixed reality (MR) technologies for training.

The contract is part of the USAF’s efforts to update and improve its training capabilities.

For SimiGon, the contract expands its supply of VR technology work to Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, a USAF Undergraduate Pilot Training (UPT) airbase.



SimiGon CEO and chairman Ami Vizer said: “I am pleased to see the continued strengthening of the relationship between Simigon and the USAF. This VR systems supply contract is a natural fit for SimiGon, as we’ve been active in VR for almost two decades.



“SimiGon is well positioned to support USAF’s innovation efforts in the VR and MR realms. We expect this contract to lead to additional VR and MR opportunities in the USAF and in the government and commercial training space.”

Last month, the company won a contract from the USAF to provide VR systems to support training at Columbus Air Force Base.

Another contract was awarded in the same month to provide SIMbox-based T-6A MR training devices for USAF UPT at Laughlin Air Force Base.

Separately, the company has announced the completion of systems delivery milestones for a contract with the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

IAF awarded a contract in September last year for the supply of SIMbox-based T-6A training devices in a fully immersive VR environment.

The company stated that it helped the IAF in the development of an advanced training system.