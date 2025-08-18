The first CH-53K “Pereh” helicopter’s cockpit and cabin sections. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense via LinkedIn.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, has initiated the assembly process of the 12 CH-53K “Pereh” helicopters for the Israeli Air Force.

These helicopters were part of the foreign military sales (FMS) contract between the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and the US Government.

The Israel government ordered 18 CH-53K units in 2021 under a $3.4bn (NIS11.5bn) FMS agreement. In August 2023, a contract totalling $2.7bn was awarded for the supply of 35 platforms to Israel and the US Marine Corps.

Of these, eight are designated for the Israeli fleet and are expected for delivery in 2026.

With the cockpit and cabin sections now in Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky’s hands, final assembly is underway for the CH-53K “Pereh” helicopter.

The arrival of the first helicopter in Israel is anticipated in 2028, where it will replace the Israeli Air Force’s ageing CH-53D “Yas’ur” helicopters.

The new Israeli CH-53K has a payload capacity triple that of the current CH-53D “Yas’ur” helicopters, increased flight speed, improved battlefield survivability, and greater operational efficiency.

The aircraft also features advanced digital flight and control systems that elevate flight safety and simplify routine maintenance tasks, stated Sikorsky.

Designed with external lift capabilities and a cabin that is 30cm wider than its predecessor, the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift can transport more cargo or troops in fewer trips.

The cabin accommodates 463L pallets and high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWVs), offering versatile configurations for optimal mission effectiveness.

This design also streamlines cargo loading and unloading processes without necessitating troop seating reconfiguration.

Each CH-53K aircraft harnesses power from three engines, each producing 7,500 shaft horsepower, enabling it to lift thrice the load of its CH-53E predecessor.

In January 2025, Israel secured logistics and airworthiness support for its CH-53K helicopter fleet.

