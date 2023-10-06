To combat cyberthreats and cyberattacks, Thales has a cyber security operations centre in Elancourt, near Paris. Source: Thales

Aerospace and Defence company Thales has successfully closed its acquisition deal with Tesserent, an Australian cybersecurity firm.

This move is poised to bolster Thales’ presence in the cybersecurity sector and aligns with its mission to enhance national and global cyber resilience, in this case, the landscape in Australia and New Zealand. This development is expected to improve the nation’s cyber defences.

The strategic decision to acquire Tesserent, which had a turnover of A$185m (approximately €110m) in 2022 and a workforce of around 500 employees across nine offices, positions Thales well in the global cybersecurity landscape. GlobalData’s patent and cybersecurity job analytics provide insights into this deal’s significance.

Strengthening sovereign cyber capabilities

Thales’ acquisition of Tesserent strengthens sovereign cybersecurity capabilities for sensitive defence programmes and infrastructure operators in Australia and New Zealand. The move signifies a commitment to supporting the government’s ambition for Australia to become one of the most cyber-secure countries by 2030, aligning with the nation’s cybersecurity priorities.

According to GlobalData’s patents analytics database, Thales SA has made substantial progress in cybersecurity, with 109 total publications, 58 applications, and 51 grants, reaffirming its commitment to this sector.

Source: GlobalData Intelligence

Tesserent offers solutions and services tailored for medium and enterprise-level organisations.

Jeff Connolly, CEO of Thales Australia and New Zealand, expressed the strategic importance of this merger, stating: “The marriage of Thales and Tesserent creates a sovereign cybersecurity provider like no other because it links Thales as a trusted partner with the government with Tesserent’s outstanding capability in cyber, especially in the defence, security, and critical infrastructure sectors.

“We will be well positioned to help the government achieve its ambition of Australia being one of the most cyber-secure countries by 2030.”

A global impact

Thales’ ambitions in the realm extend far beyond the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition of Tesserent is not the only strategic move in Thales’ playbook. Thales agreed to acquire Imperva, a US-based data and application cybersecurity company, in July 2023. These acquisitions are expected to significantly boost Thales’ cybersecurity revenues, with more than €2.4bn expected in 2024.

Thales’ cybersecurity offerings focus on three key areas: global security products, sovereign protection products, and a suite of cybersecurity services, including threat evaluation and integration projects.

GlobalData insights on cybersecurity patents and jobs

GlobalData’s patent analytics reveal Thales as one of the prominent entities in the cybersecurity patent landscape. Thales ranks eighth in total publications, positioning Thales as a trusted partner in developing solutions for securing information systems.

Furthermore, when examining GlobalData’s job analytics in cybersecurity, Thales ranks seventh in active job postings. With 133 active jobs in the field, Thales is actively contributing to the growth of the cybersecurity workforce.

Thales’ acquisition of Tesserent is a strategic move that strengthens national cybersecurity and solidifies its position as a global leader in the sector. Thales is poised to impact the global cyber landscape with additional acquisitions and substantial revenue growth expected in the coming years.

