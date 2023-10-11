Dragonfire laser capability demonstrator programme Image: QinetiQ.

A second quarter update from Qinetiq stated that the company’s new Engineering facility in Melbourne is establishing sovereign capability to deliver specialised command and control vehicles.

The initial response to Qinetic’s new Engineering facility in Melbourne has been promising, with a growing demand for its services, now poised to establish a sovereign capability for delivery of specialised command and control vehicles.

The Australian ministry of defence develops implementations industry plans for each sovereign capability priority that outlines the critical industrial capabilities that underpin each priority and details government actions to support the industrial base in these sectors.

The Q2 update statement also revealed Qinetiq Group plc has achieved impressive results in the second quarter, leading to a notable increase in organic revenue growth and operating profit margin during the first half of this year, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

“I am extremely pleased that the Group continues to perform well, delivering strong organic revenue growth at stable margins in the first half of the year, moderately ahead of expectations,” said Steve Wadey, Qinetiq Group Chief Executive Officer.

“Record first half order intake demonstrates that our distinctive offerings remain in high demand across all our home countries, as our people continue to deliver high-value services and products critical to national defence and security,” he continued.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Based on our strong first half performance, we have de-risked our full year results and are on track to deliver another year of good organic revenue growth at stable margins in line with our full year expectations.”

Optimistic financial performance outlook

In the first half of the year, cash conversion experienced a decline compared to the previous year, primarily attributed to short-term timing factors. However, the company remains confident that cash conversion for the full year will align with its previously provided guidance.

Qinetiq has managed to secure a first half order intake of approximately £950 million. This has not only bolstered its order backlog but has also significantly enhanced its revenue under contract for the entire year, up to 90%.

With a slew of substantial new orders and the renewal of major contracts, Qinetiq has successfully mitigated potential risks for the latter half of the year. As a result, it is poised to achieve yet another year of organic revenue growth, maintaining stable margins that align with its full-year projections and long-term guidance.

In the second quarter, the division secured several new programmes and renewed significant contracts. Notable examples include two substantial contracts: a five-year agreement worth $224 million has been awarded to deliver mission support to the US Space Development Agency (SDA); and a five-year contract valued at $127 million from the US Department of Defence (DoD) Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO).

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.