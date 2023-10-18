Lockheed Martin was selected by the Australian Defence Force as a strategic partner to deliver the AIR6500 integrated missile defence system for its joint force. Lockheed Martin’s Q3 results indicated the success of the programme and its positive financial results due to emerging technologies such as AI and space systems. Credit: Lockheed Martin.

US prime Lockheed Martin announced its Q3 financial results on 17 October 2023.

The leading defence contractor outlined that its results are “at or above our expectations across the board, generating $2.5bn of free cash flow, with nearly 100% returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” according to Lockheed Martin’s chairman, president and CEO Jim Taiclet.

In addition, the company revealed that it has increased net sales of $16.9bn, compared with $16.6bn in Q3 2022, while cash from operations was $2.9bn in Q3 2023, compared with $3.1bn in Q3 2022. However, net earnings in Q3 2023 were $1.7bn, or $6.73 per share, compared with $1.8bn, or $6.71 per share, in Q3 2022.

Taiclet added that “Our 21st Century Security strategy is resulting in new business successes, including the award of the transformational AIR6500 integrated air and missile defense programme by the Australian Defence Force (ADF), which will serve as a blueprint for future joint all-domain operations worldwide.”

AIR6500 is a joint ‘system of systems’ that will enhance ADF operations. Connecting disparate ADF systems and platforms across all domains establishes a cohesive 21st century environment. Synchronising missile defence operations improves situational awareness and enhances the speed of decision-making.

Lockheed’s AIR6500 programme brings integrated missile systems as a critical disruptor, which GlobalData’s filings intelligence tells us is a principal theme in the defence and aerospace industry this year; particularly as the geopolitical environment has prompted a mobilisation of modernised systems and integration.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

With integration comes autonomous processing to speed up the end user’s response time to threats. GlobalData informs us that Lockheed Martin has mentioned artificial intelligence (AI) four times in 2023 as it looks to enhance this area of the joint force.

Furthermore, space systems have been another area that Lockheed Martin has enhanced for the joint force; the theme has been mentioned seven times this year alone.

Space serves as a hub for all domains to utilise intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, often through AI processing.

Recently, the US Space Development Agency – the body responsible for the US Department of Defense’s acquisition of space-based capabilities for an integrated joint force – has recently launched ten satellites built by Lockheed Martin into low earth orbit for its Tranche 0 Transport Layer mission.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Disruptor data, which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors. These signals help us to uncover key innovation areas in the sector and the themes that drive them. They tell us about the topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and indicate where leading companies are focusing their investment, deal-making and R&D efforts.