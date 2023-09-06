Military applications in VR and the wider metaverse are increasing. Credit: Shutterstock/K_E_N

British spatial computing company Hadean has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore’s ST Engineering, to explore opportunities for collaboration in the public and private sectors in the virtual reality sector.

According to a 5 September release by Hadean collaboration “capitalises on the current commercial success and integration of ST Engineering’s VR Forces, a 3D simulation toolkit, and Hadean’s spatial computing platform, harnessing the synergy between these technologies”.

The joint offering will enable a large-scale virtual environment with comprehensively populated activity that modelled on real-world phenomena to simulate scenarios for incident response planning and command training, the Hadean release stated.

Marking Hadean’s rapid international expansion in the wider APAC region, the integration of tried and tested spatial computing technology will enhance the joint offering and expand go-to-market opportunities.

The UK-based company said that the collaboration will also drive other use cases in the enterprise markets where digital twins, capable of replicating complex industrial processes (such as those found in supply chains and manufacturing plants), are critical for data-driven and timely decision-making, risk management and test and evaluation.

Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis, said: “Bridging physical and virtual worlds, whether that is in a defence and intelligence context or a digital twin industrial environment, is critical for future-proofing courses of action and ensuring that today’s leaders are able to make cost-effective decisions at the speed of relevance.”

Percival Goh, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Training and Simulation Systems, ST Engineering, said: “With ST Engineering’s expertise in training and simulation across defence, public security, and enterprise sectors, coupled with Hadean’s spatial computing technology, this MoU opens a realm of synergistic possibilities.”

The agreement was signed at the InnoTech Conference 2023, organised by ST Engineering, in Singapore.

Growth in metaverse-related deals

The development of VR and synthetic environments for command training and other uses has been increased year-on-year, with military services keen to utilise the cost reduction benefits that such capabilities can provide. In addition, the use of a wider digital metaverse in the military context can speed up training and delivery timetables at both the tactical and strategic level.

Deals by technology theme

Source: GlobalData

According to GlobalData analysis, technology deals in the metaverse have increased significantly, with just five confirmed globally in 2004, compared to 1,536 in 2022. So far in 2023, 734 metaverse-related deals have been signed, indicating a potential plateau or slight dip when compared to the previous year.

However, as the end of Q3 2023 approaches, the year as it stands still represents the third highest annual number of metaverse deals agreed over the past 20 years.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.