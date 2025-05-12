Sierra Space also demonstrated successful communication with ground software. Credit: Sierra Space/Business Wire.

Sierra Space has completed a third key test for its Resilient GPS (R-GPS) technology, conducted for the US Space Force, marking a significant step towards operational readiness.

This early integration of R-GPS satellite technology involved FlatSat flight software and hardware subsystem testing, in addition to establishing successful communication with ground software.

During testing, Sierra Space showcased the successful transmission of commands and telemetry between the company’s ground software and ground stations as-a-service provider.

This ensures that the technology can function effectively from orbit with ground-based facilities.

Moreover, the testing included the successful evaluation of flight software and hardware subsystems in a FlatSat configuration, where satellite components are spread out flat for testing purposes.

Sierra Space Defense vice president Erik Daehler said: “The field for this programme has recently narrowed down to three companies from the original four.

“The challenges of harnessing this technology in a competitive environment motivates us to reach these milestones. Sierra Space is focused on advancing GPS technology for the security of the United States, and demonstrations like this one showcase our dedication to being at the forefront of defence tech innovation.”

In September 2024, the Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded “Quick Start” R-GPS contract to Sierra Space to produce design concepts for smaller, more cost-effective GPS satellites.

Subsequently, the company successfully completed an internal Systems Requirements Review.

The company reached a significant milestone in March 2025 on a successful test of the R-GPS technology in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems. the company was able to generate all the necessary GPS navigation signals for the R-GPS mission.

This achievement is seen as a step forward in countering threats like jamming and spoofing that could compromise the US’ GPS infrastructure.

The USSF’s R-GPS programme aims to enhance GPS resilience by adding a network of smaller satellites to the existing architecture, providing extra layers of security.

Sierra Space said the early integration successes represent a crucial step forward as it advances the USSF’s capability to rapidly deploy R-GPS Space and Control Segments, enhancing the current GPS system’s robustness.