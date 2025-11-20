Shield AI’s V-BAT launches from the USV Seahawk off the coast of California. Credit: Lilykhinz/Wikimedia Commons. (Creative Commons)

Shield AI has established a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based Destinus to integrate its Hivemind mission autonomy software into the latter’s aerial systems.

Under this partnership, Destinus will incorporate Hivemind onto its Ruta and Hornet systems, with the addition of Shield AI’s V-BAT aircraft. This will create a network of platforms capable of sharing data, coordinating activity, and responding to real-time mission updates during flight.

The companies have outlined plans for a joint demonstration in 2026 to highlight the interoperability between their respective platforms.

The partnership brings together technology and manufacturing expertise from Europe and the US.

The collaborative effort is intended to produce an autonomy architecture that can be scaled across multiple unmanned systems.

According to Shield AI, the integration aims to speed up the delivery of AI-enabled uncrewed systems to Ukraine, while also contributing to defence capabilities across Europe.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Shield AI chief technology officer and Hivemind business unit head Nathan Michael said: “Integrating Hivemind across diverse aircraft architectures like Ruta, Hornet, and V-BAT demonstrates how a unified autonomy framework can enable distributed mission execution.

“By allowing platforms to perceive, decide, and act together in real time, Hivemind delivers scalable autonomy that enhances coordination, survivability, and mission success across the battlespace.”

Hivemind is a modular and platform-agnostic autonomy software that allows different systems to operate together as an organised team, linking reconnaissance and strike systems within a single operational framework.

The software is designed to support human decision-makers by maintaining traceability and governability while operating under established command protocols.

In March 2025, Shield AI announced a collaboration with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

This initiative focuses on co-developing AI technologies for autonomous flight operations with the aim of increasing operational effectiveness through Hivemind system.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up