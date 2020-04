IT service management company Serco has secured a $57m contract from the US Space Force to support deep space surveillance.

Under the contract, Serco will operate and maintain the Ground-Based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance (GEODSS) system, which detects and reports deep-space satellites in the Earth’s orbit.

The system utilises powerful telescopes, equipped with highly sensitive digital camera technology, for space satellite surveillance and support the US Strategic Command and allied forces requirements.

Serco noted that its operators will carry out space observation, apart from maintenance and support, and will be reporting the findings in support of the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC), the National Space Defense Center (NSDC) and the 18th Space Control Squadron (SPCS).

Additionally, they will also provide Space Object Identification tasks in support of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).



Serco chairman and CEO Dave Dacquino said: “This is an exciting new win for Serco in supporting the US Space Force and their GEODSS systems as it goes through upgrades and expansions.

“This win builds on Serco’s presence in the space domain, in particular our UK and Europe division with its contracts in earth observation support services and spacecraft and satellite management.”

Overall, the contract carries an eight-month base period with six one-year options.

Works will be carried out at three GEODSS locations- Socorro in New Mexico, Diego Garcia in British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), and Maui in Hawaii.

It can be noted that recently the US Department of the Air Force agreed to transfer space-related missions from 23 organisations to the US Space Force.

The move was part of the plan to improve the capabilities of US Space Force and support its development.