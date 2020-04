The US Department of the Air Force is set to transfer space-related missions from 23 US Air Force organisations to the newest military branch US Space Force.

The move is aligned with the White House’s Space Policy Directive-4 vision and will help in enhancing the US Space Force’s capabilities and development.

The current space force is composed of units that were allocated under the former US Air Force Space Command before the new service was officially established in December last year.

Under the new plan, the 23 space missions will be formally transferred within the next three to six months. A total of 1,840 airforce billets will migrate to the space force as a result of this initiative.

The transfer only involves a change of command authority, while the units or billets will continue to remain in their respective geographic locations to leverage the talent, infrastructure and key capabilities.



Additionally, all military personnel affected by the decision will remain in the airforce in the near term.

Once the separation processes are complete, eligible military members will be given the opportunity to transfer to the space force.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Members who choose not to transfer will continue to work for the space force unit and may switch to the airforce after the completion of their normal assignment rotation.

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett said: “Building the US Space Force represents a top priority for the Department of the Air Force.

“These mission transfers incorporate existing forces into the agile space force, which stands ready to defend American and allied interests.”

Earlier this week, US Space Force declared the space surveillance radar site in Kwajalein Island as operational.